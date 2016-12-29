It’s a rainy, breezy Thursday on Long Island.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer called the Thursday precipitation “mainly a rain event for Long Island with temperatures rising well into the mid and upper 40s.”

Indeed, as of just before 1 p.m., light rain with some fog and mist were reported at Long Island MacArthur Airport, with 0.20 of an inch of rain having fallen so far, according to the National Weather Service’s website. The temperature was 44 degrees.

Widespread rain should start ending, from west to east, in the next two hours or so, clearing the area by around dinner time, said weather service meteorologist Melissa DiSpigna at a little past 1:30 p.m.

Then, “it will start to turn breezy and eventually downright windy as we head into Thursday night and Friday,” Hammer said.

Winds from the southeast are between 11 to 16 mph, the service said.

Overnight lows Thursday range from the upper 20s to low 30s with blustery winds from the west up to 21 mph and gusting to 32 mph.

Friday is a mix of sun and clouds with a gentle threat of afternoon snow flurries.

“There will be a chance for some afternoon flurries or a couple of snow showers — nothing that would amount to much on the ground though,” Hammer said of Friday’s forecast.

Highs are expected to be in the low 40s, but continuing gusty conditions could make that feel more like the upper 20s to low 30s, DiSpigna said.