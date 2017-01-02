Parts of Long Island were hit with light rain and sleet early Monday and occasional rain was expected for the rest of the day, forecasters said.
“We expect the rain will be intermittent — very light and spotty rain — during the day,” meteorologist Jay Engle of the National Weather Service in Upton said.
The high temperature Monday was expected to be about 42 degrees with easterly winds of 6 to 8 mph.
Overall, Monday should be “a chilly, raw day ... a kind of gloomy, dreary day,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen said.
There’s a chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and a chance of snow showers Friday, the National Weather Service said.
There were no major traffic problems on the main Long Island roads early Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation website, and the Long Island Rail Road website reported no delays.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.