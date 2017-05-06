A dreary, overcast weather pattern is expected to linger over Long Island throughout the weekend with a threat of showers lasting until early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Ahead of Friday’s rain, which totaled 0.89 inches at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, a “persistent pattern” formed over Long Island in the upper atmosphere and has “stalled over the area, provides these little waves of energy that’ll provide the cloudy skies and threat of showers,” said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

Friday’s rainfall broke a daily record for May 5, Ciemnecki said. The last highest total rainfall on that date was on May 5, 1990.

“They’re going to be hit or miss, but it’ll be more dry than wet,” Ciemnecki said of the possible rain showers. “It’ll be predominantly more clouds than sun but there could be some peeks of sun — I can’t rule out a little break.”

Matt Hammer, a meteorologist with News 12 Long Island, said clouds and early fog on Saturday, which led to reduced visibility, will improve as the day goes on.

“We have an unsettled pattern here,” Hammer said. “But there’s a chance of brightening in the sky as we look toward this afternoon.”

“By no means are we talking about a washout,” Hammer said of the possible rain. “They will be few and far between — and really more dry time than wet time.”

Ciemnecki said because of the scattered nature of the weather pattern, it was unclear when or where rain might hit. But any precipitation would likely start to fall later in the day Saturday.

Temperatures on Saturday will remain close to normal with highs in the mid 60s and lows overnight in the upper 50s, Ciemnecki said. The normal high for today is 65 and low is 47. Sunday’s temperatures will be lower than normal, with highs in the upper 50s.

Winds will stay gusty throughout the weekend at about 20-25 mph.

Sunday should show “a good amount of sunshine” in the morning mixed with a few clouds, Hammer said, with passing showers in the afternoon.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, temperatures will cool off even more and dip into the upper 30s to 40, Hammer said.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy weather, with highs getting back to around 60 by Wednesday, Hammer said. The chance for more showers increases as the week heads into next weekend, he said.