Above-normal temperatures continue, with Thursday expected to warm to about 49 degrees, forecasters say.
The low 50s had been anticipated, but Thursday morning’s rain was holding the temperatures down just a bit, so the forecast was adjusted to 49, said Jim Connolly, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.
Just before 11 a.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 44 degrees, with 5 mph winds from the south, also with light rain and fog being reported.
As the light rain ends in the afternoon, temperatures will rise but not “skyrocket,” Connolly said. That’s before a cold front makes its way into the area in the mid to late afternoon.
Had Thursday been a 50-degree day, it would have been the ninth this month to see 50 or above, with January, as of day-end Tuesday, registering 5.5 degrees above normal.
From late Thursday afternoon into the evening, a period of gusty winds can be expected.
“Mostly clear, breezy and cold” is how Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, describes the overnight hours.
Lows are forecast around 33 degrees.
