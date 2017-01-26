Above normal temperatures continue, with Thursday expected to warm up to the low 50s, forecasters say.
That would make it the ninth day this month to see 50 or above, with January, as of day-end Tuesday, registering 5.5 degrees above normal.
"If all goes well — we could tie or break a record high today," said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. That record, he said, is 52 degrees, set in 2002.
There’s also a chance for showers from the early morning hours into the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
As of just before 5 a.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 45 degrees, with 8 mph winds from the southwest and partly cloudy skies.
From late afternoon into the evening, a period of gusty winds can be expected.
“Mostly clear, breezy and cold,” is how Hoffman describes the overnight hours.
Lows are forecast for around 33 degrees.
