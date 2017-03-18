Long Islanders should expect a chilly weekend peppered with some rain and snow showers, the National Weather Service said.

Light rain is expected to start around 11 a.m. Saturday, said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton bureau. That rain will change over to snow during the mid-to-late evening, about 7 p.m.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the tristate area including Suffolk and Nassau counties with a forecast that includes an accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow from Saturday afternoon through the nighttime.

The normal temperature for Saturday is 48 degrees, according to Engle. Temperatures will drop to about 30 degrees overnight into Sunday, Engle said.

“The low pressure system that’s bringing us the light snow will intensify off the coast tomorrow and will bring down some stronger winds and cold temperatures and gusty winds,” Engle said

Sunday’s going to feel much colder thanks to a wind chill that will make temperatures in the lower 40s feels like the upper 20s to low 30s, he said. A chance of snow develops again around 10 a.m. Sunday, Engle said.

“It’s a pretty cold period we’re in right now,” Engle said. The colder-than-normal weather is expected to last through the week, with another “reinforcing cold shot of air” Tuesday night into Wednesday, he said.