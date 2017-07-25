Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies, forecasters say, with highs in the low 70s, which is about 10 degrees below normal.
“Another cloudy and cool day around Long Island,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. “Better movie day than beach day.”
Long Island could see drizzle and fog in the morning and “a stray shower or two,” Hoffman said.
At play are north-northeast winds, which “have drawn anomalously cool air into the region,” the National Weather Service said. That was also the case Monday, which saw a high of 72 at Long Island MacArthur Airport.
A high rip current risk is in place through 9 p.m. at Atlantic beaches, the weather service said.
And a coastal flood advisory has been issued for Nassau County’s South Shore bays, in effect from 9 p.m. through midnight.
Wednesday brings sunny skies, with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 70s, as winds shift to come from the southeast, the weather service said.
Thursday looks to reach 80 degrees and introduces the chance of showers through Friday, which Hoffman says brings a threat for heavy rain.
