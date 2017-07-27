Skies become increasingly cloudy Thursday, with temperatures heading up to the high 70s, forecasters say.
“Dry now, wet weather on the way,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, in a tweet. “Most will be Friday into Saturday morning.”
Thursday night brings chances for showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said, continuing into Friday
Highs in the low 80s are in the forecast for Friday, with rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm for the overnight hours. There’s potential for some heavy rainfall, the weather service said.
Saturday sees breezy conditions, continuing chances for rain, with highs in the upper 70s.
Hang on for Sunday, though, as it appears to be dry and sunny, according to the weather service, with highs in the upper 70s.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.