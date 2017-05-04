There will be increasing clouds Thursday over Long Island and the temperature should reach a high near 60 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Rain arrives again Friday, mainly after 1 a.m. It becomes heavier later in the day and will be driven by winds of 15 to 18 mph, the weather service said.

“Wet and windy for Friday — kinda ugly,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for New York Harbor, southern bays and Long Island Sound for winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots, the weather service said.

For the weekend, there is a 40 percent chance of daytime showers Saturday and a 30 percent chance of showers Sunday, the weather service said.

The temperature both days should top out in the low 60s.

Hoffman said the weekend weather looked “unsettled . . . not a washout but more clouds that sunshine.”

There is no rain the forecast for the first few days of next week.