With Wednesday’s highs in the mid-50s gradually slipping down to the mid-20s by early morning Thursday, along with the arrival of gusty winds, a mention of a bit of snow also enters the picture, forecasters say.
The first chance of light snow — a slight chance — is for Thursday evening, with snow likely for early morning Friday, the National Weather Service said on its Facebook page, indicating that “light snow will impact the Friday morning commute.”
Expectations as of Wednesday morning were for around an inch of snow for Long Island, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist based in Upton, though amounts are still uncertain.
Depending on temperatures and the storm’s track, it’s also possible to see 2 to 4 inches — or no snow at all, the weather service said.
Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, also said that “change in storm track would either add or lower snow totals.” As of Wednesday morning, it was looking like highest amounts would be on the South Shore and East End, he said.
The area will be settling into a colder pattern that brings high temperatures in the mid-30s for Thursday and Friday, with around 30 degrees expected for the weekend.
That’s when “another glancing blow” of snow is possible, the weather service said, also with uncertainties as to track and further details.
