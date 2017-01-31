Drivers should be very cautious Tuesday night as the National Weather Service has warned that roads are icy.
“A few pockets of light snow or flurries are possible this evening with little to no additional accumulation. Roadways that have been plowed may become icy overnight if untreated as temperatures will remain at or below freezing. Use extra caution if traveling this evening or during the early morning hours,” the service said in a special statement.
Daytime snowfall amounts varied on Long Island, the service said.
East Shoreham saw 2.5 inches of snow, with Mount Sinai getting 2.4, the weather service said. Towards the lower end of the scale were Long Island MacArthur Airport with 1.2 inches - and Patchogue with 0.8.
Wednesday is expected to be breezy and partly sunny, warming to the mid-40s.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.