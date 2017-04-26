Forecasters are calling for a chance of drizzle with isolated showers Wednesday afternoon under otherwise cloudy skies.
The high is expected to be near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday night there’s a chance of drizzle after 9 p.m. with areas of fog, forecasters said. The low is expected to be in the low 50s.
A dense-fog advisory is in effect for eastern Long Island from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, with visibilities at times of quarter mile or less.
On Thursday there will be areas of fog before noon, and it will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees.
