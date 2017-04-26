Light rain or drizzle should prevail through Wednesday morning on Long Island, followed by a cloudy afternoon and a return to drizzle or light rain in the evening, forecasters said.
The chance of precipitation was 70 percent Wednesday and the temperature was expected to top out at 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The early morning rain was mainly over Nassau County, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. “We do get a bit drier later in the afternoon,” Hoffman said.
Thursday begins foggy before turning cloudy later in the day, with a slight chance of showers at night and a daytime high getting close to 66 degrees, the weather service said.
It will be partly sunny Friday and Saturday, but with a chance of showers Saturday afternoon, the weather service said.
Sunday was expected to be mostly cloudy during the day with a 40 percent chance of showers Sunday night, the weather service said.
