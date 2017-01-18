Morning rain Wednesday gives way to mostly cloudy skies and daily highs in the mid 40s across Long Island, forecasters said.
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said to expect a few spotty showers with winds from the north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.
The National Weather Service said drizzle or light rain is likely to linger through the morning commute and start to dissipate about 10 a.m.
Patchy fog also could develop during the daytime hours, the service’s Upton office said.
Clouds stick around during the nighttime hours, and there’s a chance of stray showers, Hoffman said. Overnight lows are in the mid 30s with winds subsiding just a bit, he said.
Thursday opens with clouds, but conditions improve with sunshine gradually taking over.
Daily highs Thursday are in the low 50s.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.