Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight should be followed by clouds and then sunshine later Tuesday, with no rain predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.
There were still thunderstorms on the eastern end of the Island as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, “and rumbles of thunder east of the William Floyd Parkway,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
“We’ll get nicer weather here for this afternoon,” Hoffman said.
The temperature will hit a high near 73 on Tuesday with breezes out the southwest at 10 to 15 mph early, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon and with gusts as high as 33 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The next round of rain is expected to arrive Friday morning, and there is a 40 percent chance of showers going into the weekend on Saturday and a 30 percent of showers on Sunday, the weather service said.
