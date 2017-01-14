Light snowfall is expected to reach Long Island by Saturday afternoon, but forecasters say only a dusting will accumulate.
Clouds will increase and continue to thicken throughout the morning hours, hiding the sun with temperatures in the mid-20s on Saturday, said David Stark, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau said.
A chance of snow will develop between 3 and 7 p.m., although it is not expected for it to snow that entire period, Stark said. Sunday is expected to be dry and sunny, with seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40, Stark said.
The total snowfall Saturday could be “a coating at worst,” Stark said. “There’s not a lot of moisture with this, so we won’t see a repeat of last Saturday.”
“This is not a major storm,” said Matt Hammer, meteorologist with News 12 Long Island. “It’ll just be light snow, maybe a coating to a half-inch on grassy surfaces.”
Temperatures will start to rise on Monday up to the mid 40s, Hammer said. Some rain showers can be expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, when temperatures go up again into the 50s, before cooling again as the weekend approaches.

