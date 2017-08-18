A flood advisory for western and central Suffolk County has expired after heavy rains drenched parts of Long Island Friday morning, flooding some streets and highways.

The advisory for central Suffolk had been in effect until 1:15 p.m. but was canceled around noon. The advisory for western Suffolk — where a flash flood warning expired at 11 a.m. — expired at noon, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier radar had estimated maximum hourly rates of up to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said.

As of shortly after 11 a.m. “the heavy rain has ended along with the risk for flash flooding,” in western Suffolk, the weather service said in a statement. “However, flooding issues are ongoing across the area. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.”

Communities expected to experience flooding included Islip, Brentwood, Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Stony Brook, Babylon, Holbrook, Dix Hills, Smithtown and Bay Shore, according to the weather service.

Radar indicated “heavy rain due to thunderstorms” expected to cause minor flooding in central Suffolk communities including, Riverhead, Manorville, Wading River, Center Moriches, Mattituck, Southampton, Westhampton, Mastic, Mastic Beach, Calverton, Shinnecock Hills, Peconic, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Hampton Bays and Ridge.

The heavy rain slowed the morning commute and made for dangerous travel.

Two cars were submerged in floodwaters on the Southern State Parkway on the border of North Lindenhurst and West Babylon, blocking access to eastbound Exit 35.

The state Department of Transportation reported that at 9:18 a.m. flooding closed the left lane of the Northern State Parkway at Exit 27 in North Hills for nearly 20 minutes.

A video posted on Twitter showed storm runoff pouring down onto the Long Island Rail Road tracks at Great Neck station, flooding a section of track. The railroad said it was aware of the video, but there were no reported service disruptions at the station. The LIRR’s website indicated there were no service disruptions systemwide.

Nassau County police said the heavy rain created isolated areas of road flooding throughout the county: Stuart Avenue and Central Avenue in Valley Stream; sections of Glen Cove Road in Glen Head; areas of Jericho Turnpike in Jericho; Salisbury Park Drive and Old Country Road in Westbury.

“What happens is the storm drains got clogged from debris,” a police spokesman said. “Hopefully, it won’t last long.”

In Great Neck Estates, police said a car became stranded on flooded North Clover Drive near Myrtle Drive. But, police said, the vehicle’s occupants were able to get out of the car — and there were no reported injuries.

Glen Cove police said there were reports of cars getting stuck due to road flooding, most notably along the well-traveled Cedar Swamp Road, but said the heaviest rains appeared to have moved through — and believed any flooding would soon dissipate.

Flooding closed Wolver Hollow Road in Upper Brookville in both directions at Piping Rock Road. Police diverted vehicles around the area.

Both Kennedy and LaGuardia airports warned travelers to expect delays because of the bad weather.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible over Long Island for much of Friday, forecasters said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he expected a second round of storms in the late evening.

High temperatures Friday and through the weekend should be in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

Saturday could start out with rain, then clouds during the midday hours and rain again in late evening, the weather service said.

Sunday should be sunny with a high in the mid-80s, and the workweek starts Monday with an expected repeat of Sunday’s weather.

With John Valenti and Olivia Winslow