Areas of fog that blanketed Long Island overnight should begin to ease by the Friday morning rush hour, forecasters said.

“Visibilities should begin to improve just after sunrise,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

A dense fog advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for Long Island and the metro area, and a small craft advisory was in effect for Long Island waters until 2 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

LaGuardia Airport reported weather-related flights delays about 6:30 a.m. Travelers were advised to call their airlines for specific delays.

There were thunderstorms overnight on eastern Long Island and some lightning in those area about 5 a.m., News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Overnight showers should dissipate by 9 a.m. Friday, followed by cloudy weather through midmorning and then gradual clearing through the rest of the day, with a high near 76.

“You are really going to like the weather later today,” Hoffman said.

There was a chance of showers Saturday morning, but temperatures should hit a summerlike 81 degrees later in the day, the weather service said.

Sunday was expected to be partly sunny with a high near 62, and the workweek begins Monday with a 30 percent chance of showers.