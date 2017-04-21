The workweek wraps up with showers Friday morning, and isolated rain is possible through the day, forecasters say.
“For today, cloudy skies with scattered showers, chance of morning thunderstorms,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
As of just before 6 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 49 degrees, with overcast skies and winds from the east of 9 mph.
Overnight Friday sees the temperature drop to around 47 degrees leading into Saturday, which features partly sunny skies and highs of around 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s also a small chance for a shower, Hoffman said.
“Sunday will be partly sunny with chance of showers,” he said, and highs of 55 to 60 degrees.
