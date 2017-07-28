The final weekend in July is forecast to bring some rain Saturday that’s expected to clear out for a sunny Sunday, forecasters say.

The track of an out-of-season nor’easter appears to be far enough to the south that Long Island will be escaping the heaviest rainfall — at least for now, said Adrienne Leptich, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

That’s as, after Friday’s partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s, chances for rain pick up at around 8 to 9 p.m. Friday, with rain more likely by midnight.

Friday brings the “chance of a shower late afternoon into this evening,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Then for Saturday, “expect showers in the morning,” with a chance for moderate to heavy rain.

However, “don’t cancel afternoon plans yet,” he said, as there could be some “late day clearing.”

Rainfall amounts are forecast to be from half an inch to an inch, but Leptich said that a northerly shift in the system’s track could mean higher amounts.

Some strong winds will be in the picture Saturday, she said — 20 to 25 mph from the northeast, gusting to 35 mph.

Chances for rain decrease during the day Saturday to about 50 percent, and down to 20 percent by evening.

That’s followed by “plenty of sun” on Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.