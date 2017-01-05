Thursday — it’s a day for layers, hats and heavy coats, as temperatures are expected to get as high as the mid 30s, but feel more like 15 to 25 degrees, thanks to the windchill, forecasters say.
As of just before 6 a.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 28 degrees, feeling more like 18 with winds gusting up to 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
“More typical winter conditions back on Long Island,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. And look for these colder temperatures to last through Monday.
Skies Thursday are dry and increasingly cloudy, with light snow expected to start at night, and last overnight into Friday morning, the weather service said.
Snow is expected to be light, most likely up to 2 inches for Long Island, with potential for 3, the weather service said, and forecast to last into the Friday morning commute. A hazardous weather outlook his been issued to that effect.
Hoffman was calling for snow totaling 1 to 3 inches, with highest amounts on the South Shore and East End.
Friday is “cloudy, breezy and cold,” he said, with highs near 35 degrees.
