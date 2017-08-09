Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s and south winds of up to 6 mph, forecasters said.

It is expected to be the first of two summer days that News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer calls, “gorgeous.”

“Grab the sunglasses as you get going,” Hammer said Wednesday morning. “We are looking at a pair of great days this week and it starts today.”

Thursday will be sunny and the high temperature will again be in the low 80s, Hammer said.

The National Weather Service said the next chance of rain comes Friday afternoon.

Daytime highs during the rest of the week will remain in the low 80s and nighttime lows will be in the mid 60s, the weather service said.

The weekend is shaping up as a mixed bag: mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance of showers early in the day, and a chance of showers Sunday afternoon, the weather service said.

“It will likely be a little unsettled at times over the weekend, but not total washouts,” Hammer said. “The timing of any showers and storms still has to be worked out over the next couple of days.”