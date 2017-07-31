Skies will be sunny Monday over Long Island, temperatures will be in the mid-80s and winds will be light and variable, forecasters said.
“If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you’ll love today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said.
Hammer called it “a great beach and boat day,” though it is one in which “you could start to get a sunburn in as little as around 20 minutes.”
The humidity will remain low again Monday, Hammer said, but will start to increase over the following days.
Patchy fog will develop early Tuesday, but it will be a mostly clear day with high temperatures in the mid-80s, the National Weather Service said.
Daytime temperatures for the week will have a high in the low to mid-to-low 80s and nighttime lows will be about 70, the weather service said.
