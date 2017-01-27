The workweek comes to a close Friday, starting out with mostly sunny skies and warming up to around the mid 40s for another day of above-normal temperatures, forecasters said.
It will be feeling chillier, however, as the “big story will be breezy conditions and some gusty winds today and tomorrow,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Gusts could be up to 30 mph.
As of about 5 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 39 degrees, feeling more like 32 because of the windchill, with westerly winds of 10 mph.LI GUIDE TO WEEKLY FUNGo on a seal cruise, more fun this weekend on LISee alsoCheck live traffic for your commuteSee alsoCheck live radar
Overnight temperatures dip to around 29 degrees, Hoffman said.
Saturday, a degree or so cooler than Friday, again sees dry skies and breezy conditions.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.