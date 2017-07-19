Welcome to Wednesday, which is to be hot and humid, with a slight chance of some showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said. Thursday, also, is expected to be a scorcher.

A heat advisory is in effect for Nassau County and New York City from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, with temperatures expected in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s, given the humidity.

This may lead to “heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure,” the National Weather Service said.

An air quality alert has also been issued for Wednesday for Long Island from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, meaning elevated levels of ozone, which can be a health concern, were expected. Those who can be especially sensitive to poor air quality include the very young and people with pre-existing respiratory issues, including asthma and heart disease.

In addition, early risers Wednesday could be facing some patchy fog, expected to be around until 8 or 9 a.m. in some areas, the weather service said.

“HOT and HUMID weather going into the weekend,” with above normal temperatures, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. “Good beach weather the next few days.”

There’s also “a slight chance of a few heavy showers and thunderstorms” with sea breezes developing late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, the weather service said in its regional outlook.