Expect a rainy start to Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, on Long Island, the National Weather Service said. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)
With highs in the mid-50s expected Thursday on Long Island, the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was registering 54 degrees shortly before noon, according to the National Weather Service.
Look for dry skies in the afternoon, breezy conditions and those mild temperatures, said David Stark, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.
Friday, forecast to be mostly sunny, is looking at highs in the low to mid-40s, he said.
As for Friday night and into the weekend — they’ll be feeling more like winter, Stark said, with overnight lows in the 20s, and highs in the 30s.
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said that except for the cold weekend most of the next week will feature above-normal temperatures.
