Temperatures Thursday are expected to warm up to the low 50s, but that comes along with the chance for some showers, forecasters say.
Showers could be starting in the overnight hours, with a 50 percent chance for showers during the day Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The chance for showers looks to be continuing through late afternoon to early evening, based on the weather service’s Wednesday afternoon forecast.See alsoLatest forecastSee alsoCheck live traffic for your commute
Any rain would clear out by Thursday evening, leaving partly cloudy skies.
The hours around daybreak Friday could see temperatures dip to the low 30s, then warm up to the low 40s for the rest of the day, which brings mostly sunny skies.
After that, we can expect colder conditions, with temperatures that are “closer to normal over the weekend,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
That’s looking like highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s.
