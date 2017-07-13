The forecast Thursday is for more heat, humidity and chances of showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say, with the day at least tying the daily record high before noontime.

“Hot and steamy,” is how Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, puts it. And, any storms in the afternoon “will have some heavy rain and gusty winds.”

As of noon time it was feeling like 100 degrees in Shirley, 99 in Islip, 96 in Farmingdale and 92 in East Hampton, all thanks to the humidity, according to a National Weather Service tweet.

At 11 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport reached 92 degrees, Hoffman pointed out, tying the record set in 1966. That was feeling considerably warmer, thanks to the humidity.

Arrival delays were averaging well over an hour at LaGuardia and Kennedy airports, with some departures also affected, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Storms over upstate New York and Pennsylvania would be affecting routes and leading to those delays, said Brian Ciemnecki, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

For the week, Thursday “will be the peak of the heat and humidity,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. Highs in the low 90s are expected on Long Island, feeling more like the mid-90s.

There’s that, as well as a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for the afternoon and into the nighttime hours, with damaging winds being the main threat, the weather service said. Localized flash flooding is also possible.

An air quality alert, issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., meaning elevated levels of ozone, which can be a health concern. Those who can be especially sensitive include the very young and people with pre-existing respiratory issues, including asthma and heart disease.

The day brings a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, most likely later in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Chances increase to 60 percent to 70 percent for the overnight hours, and Hoffman says heavy rain is also possible then.

There are more chances for scattered showers Friday, but at least the day will be cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

There’s also the chance of flash flooding Friday and into the evening, the weather service said.

As for the weekend, Hoffman is calling for morning clouds and chance of a shower Saturday, with skies turning partly sunny for the afternoon and temperatures heading up to the low 80s. Sunday is looking at mostly sunny skies, also with highs in the 80s.