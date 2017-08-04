Friday should be mostly sunny on Long Island, with temperatures in the mid 80s and mild winds, forecaster said.
“We’ll have a classic summer day, but also humid conditions,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight into Saturday morning, and some storms could produce heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.
After any rain clears out Saturday, it will become cloudy and then sunny with temperatures again in the mid 80s, the weather service said.
Skies will be sunny Sunday with a high in the high 70s.
The weekend will be “not perfect, but OK,” Avery said. Sunday, he said, will be “lovely with lots of sun and lower humidity.”
Showers are likely Monday and Tuesday as the workweek resumes, the weather service said.
