Thursday’s fast-moving, snow-dropping storm may have departed, but for Friday it’s left breezy conditions, continuing freezing temperatures and blowing snow for some areas, forecasters say.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Thursday that county roads were passable but warned that dropping temperatures and the tough time plow operators had reaching asphalt would make icy conditions likely for the morning commute.

“Watch for icy roads in the morning,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Friday gets “a cold start,” he said, as temperatures in the teens are expected, feeling more like zero to 10 degrees with the windchill. Highs of around 30 are expected for the day.

Most Long Island schools on Friday were closed or operating with delayed openings.

“All county roads are passable, but there’s still much more work to be done,” Bellone said. “There’s a strong likelihood of icy roads tomorrow.”

He urged residents to stay home if possible Friday morning or use caution if they have to go to work.

“If you do not need to go out, please stay at home,” Bellone said Thursday at a Commack news conference in front of a salt mound.

Indeed, as of just before 7 a.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 16 degrees, feeling more like 5 with the windchill.

Just 40 PSEG Long Island customers were without power Friday morning, according to the utility’s website. A total of 30,000 customers had experienced outages as a result of Thursday’s storm, the utility said.

And, as it appears Mother Nature thinks you can never have too much, there’s also a slight chance for light snow showers later in the afternoon, with chances increasing overnight into Saturday. Accumulation of less than an inch is expected.

That would be on top of the 14.3 inches of snow the airport received on Thursday.

It was too early to make a call as to whether the system can be officially called a blizzard, Peter Wichrowski, weather service meteorologist in Upton, said Thursday.

He said it will take a little time to look back on observations to determine if the definition had been satisfied. That would be sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or up, with falling or blowing snow reducing visibilities to a quarter-mile or less, over at least three hours.