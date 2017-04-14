Closing out the workweek, Friday was registering 61 degrees just before 3 p.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport.
After this “really nice spring day,” conditions “are looking good overall as we head into this Easter weekend,” said Matt Hammer, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
Saturday should be seeing sun to start, he said, and clouds increasing through the day, with a small chance for a passing shower. Highs of around 61 degrees are expected.
Then, comes “a taste of late spring, early summer weather on Easter Sunday, with highs warming into the 70s,” Hammer said. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected, with “just a very small chance” for a shower or storm later in the day.
