Thursday morning brings cloudy conditions, gradually giving way to sunny skies, forecasters say.
Look for “sun and clouds” with winds from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
Most Popular
Also, prepare for another mild day, with highs of about 50 degrees expected. The normal high for this time of year is 38 degrees, said Faye Barthold, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.See alsoCheck trafficSee alsoCheck weekend forecast
As of just before 5 a.m. the temperature was 36 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, with overcast skies.
Friday is also expected to be mild, with some rain at night.
But it’s Sunday night into Monday night that forecasters especially have their eyes on, with the potential for strong easterly winds, “as an intensifying storm moves up the coast,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
Look for “stormy conditions on Monday with strong winds and heavy rain,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
Moderate coastal flooding could also come about, the weather service said, if the highest storm surge coincides with high tides Monday or Tuesday mornings.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.