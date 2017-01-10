An incoming warm front ushers in a stretch of rain for Long Island, starting possibly later Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
As temperatures rise Tuesday afternoon, the chance of rain also enters the picture, mostly for the late night into Wednesday morning hours.
Chances for rain increase for Tuesday night, with a half inch to an inch possible through Wednesday morning, said Melissa DiSpigna, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.
As of just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, 36 degrees was registering at Long Island MacArthur Airport, set to take the not-so-normal turn of warming up through the overnight hours to the mid-40s.
“Temperatures will be above normal through Friday,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “Warm weather and rain on the way.”
Hoffman said the nighttime hours bring increasing winds, shifting to the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
On Wednesday, expect cloudy skies with rain in the morning, Hoffman said. A mix of sun and clouds develops for the afternoon, with breezy west-southwest winds from 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.
Hoffman said the threat of rain lingers through Thursday morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Highs Thursday push into the low 50s, and Friday is expected to bring highs near 50.
