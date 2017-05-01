Long Island started the workweek Monday morning with fog and drizzle, which was expected to clear by midday and be followed by a partly sunny afternoon, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service reported locally dense fog with visibilities “mainly 1 to 3 miles” that will “fall to below 1 mile at times.”
Some visibilities “could fall to one quarter mile or less, from time to time this morning,” the weather service said.
“Toward noon today we get breaks of sunshine developing,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “The further away from the water you get, the warmer it will be.”
Showers are possible Monday night with a “low chance of strong to severe thunderstorms,” the weather service said.
The 5 a.m. temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 48 degrees, and that was expected to rise to near 69 degrees, the weather service said.
Showers are likely overnight, with the possibility of thunderstorms, forecasters said.
