Drizzle and areas of fog greeted Thursday on Long Island, where it was expected to be mostly cloudy from late morning through the rest of the daytime hours, forecasters said.

A dense fog advisory for eastern Long Island, expected to last until 8 a.m., was canceled at 5:29 a.m.

The temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 56 degrees at 5 a.m. and was expected to hit a high near 67 later in the day.

“For later today, we’ll get a couple of slivers of sunshine,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The drizzle was expected to return before 9 p.m., and there was slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, and patchy fog before 9 a.m., the weather service said. Mostly cloudy weather was predicted for the rest of Friday.

Saturday should be party sunny with a high near 77, and Sunday should be sunny with a high near 62, the weather service said.

Next week’s weather kicks off no drier, with showers predicted for Monday and Tuesday.