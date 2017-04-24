Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with rain showers on the way overnight, forecasters say.
Look for areas of patchy dense fog, with “morning sunshine giving way to cloudy skies this afternoon,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. There’s a chance of showers toward evening, with scattered showers overnight.
Highs of around 60 degrees are in the forecast, more like 53 to 55 for the East End, he said.
As of just before 6 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 39 degrees, with fog and mist, as well as winds from the northeast of 3 mph.
Expect periods of rain through the day Tuesday — which is looking at highs in the low 50s — and into Wednesday, the weather service said.
In all, three quarters to two inches could fall, region wide, with highest amounts likely for eastern Long Island, the weather service said.
