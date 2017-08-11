Friday should provide Long Islanders with a third straight day of sunny skies and seasonal temperatures, forecasters said.
“It will be a little more humid, but otherwise a glorious day,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.
“Yesterday was gorgeous. The day before was gorgeous and today will be mostly gorgeous,” Avery said.
Temperatures will hit a high of near 80 on Friday and winds will be south at 5 to 10 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Rain that had been expected late Friday will not get to Long Island until early Saturday, and there could be thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, the weather service said.
Sunday should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.
Daytime high temperatures over the weekend will range from the high 70s to the low 80s, the weather service said.
The workweek resumes Monday with a chance of showers, but midweek days should have mostly sunny skies, the weather service said.
