Temperatures Wednesday will be warming up somewhat but still registering below normal for this time of year, forecasters say.

Much of Long Island will be seeing highs in the low to mid 70s, slightly cooler at area beaches. Normal for the day is 82 degrees, forecasters say.

Skies are to be “mostly sunny with a few passing clouds,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, meaning, “beach weather and grab the sunglasses for today.”

“With more in the way of sun, Wednesday will be warmer than what we have been experiencing lately,” the National Weather Service said in its regional summary.

This is following Monday’s high of 72 degrees and Tuesday’s 71 at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

“A warmer and more humid air mass will start to arrive, and there is the chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm” for Thursday afternoon and night, according to the weather service.

Thursday heads up to the high 70s, but with that comes a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, most likely starting in the afternoon, with those chances increasing for the overnight hours, the weather service said.

Friday, too, sees the likelihood for showers, also with highs in the upper 70s.