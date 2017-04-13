As expected, Thursday delivered partly sunny skies, with highs of around 60 degrees, meteorologists said.
Look for highs right around the same temperature Friday under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.
“Temperatures will be a little above normal going into weekend,” Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, said Thursday.
Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 61 degrees, with winds from the north at 14 mph, gusting to 21 mph.
Expect lows in the low 40s Thursday night, before the temperature climbs into the 50s during the day on Friday, topping out near 60 degrees, forecasters said.
Saturday is expected to bring similar temperatures, with a chance of showers overnight, the weather service said.
Easter Sunday is looking to be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 70s.
