No high winds, no wintry mix — just mostly sunny skies for Tuesday, with highs of around 37 degrees, forecasters say. Still, northwest winds of under 10 mph in the morning will make that feel cooler.

This comes after high winds on Monday, with gusts exceeding 50 mph, led to power outages, disrupted train service, downed trees and utility police, with one tree toppling onto a Glen Cove house.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, winds at Long Island MacArthur Airport were 5 mph from the west, with a temperature of 25 degrees, feeling more like 19, according to the National Weather Service.

In an early morning tweet, Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, said, “Watch for icy areas. We had melting snow yesterday,” and pointed to the likes of sidewalks, parking lots and entrance ramps.

Overnight Tuesday was expected to see increasing clouds with temperatures staying fairly steady at around 35 degrees, the weather service said.

Temperatures are then forecast to head up to the low 40s for Wednesday, when there’s a slight change of rain.

We can then expect “mostly dry the next 7 days … and a bit of a warm up for the weekend,” Hoffman said.