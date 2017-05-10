The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Wednesday across Long Island with the temperature hitting a high near 61 degrees.

Early risers got to see a full moon, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

“The rest of the day should be a mixture of sun and clouds,” Hoffman said. “We do have some soggy weather on the way.”

The wet weather is not expected until the weekend. Thursday and Friday should be a mix of sun and clouds, Hoffman said.

The rain will move in Saturday and “some of the rain could be heavy at times,” Hoffman said.

Mother’s Day, Sunday, will be “wet in the morning. The rain tapers off to showers in the afternoon,” he said.

The National Weather Service said there is a 60 percent chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a potential for high winds both weekend days for Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners bays, the southern bays and ocean waters, the weather service said.

Next week begins with a mix of sun and clouds Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.