Rainy conditions continue Tuesday, right into the nighttime hours, forecasters say.
Long Islanders can expect light rain or drizzle early Tuesday, with a 100 percent chance for steadier light to moderate rain then moving in and lasting through the evening, the National Weather Service said. A quarter to a half inch is possible.
Watch out for wet roads with this “much-needed rain,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, with “steadier rain for this afternoon and evening rush.”
At shorty before 6 a.m., Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting light drizzle, fog and mist, with a temperature of 41 degrees.
Highs are forecast in the mid 40s, with breezy conditions and gusts of around 30 mph, the weather service said.
Wednesday brings mild conditions, Hoffman said, with highs in the low 50s. That’s followed by “an extended period of cold weather Thursday through weekend,” he said.
The weather service is looking at highs around the mid to low 30s.
