It looks like 2016 isn’t leaving without a fight as gusty winds pick up Saturday, bringing clouds and possibly wet weather.
Saturday will see highs in the mid 40s across the Island, but it may feel colder as the afternoon approaches, said Carlie Buccola, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. Clear skies will become cloudy and winds will begin to blow with gusts between 25 to 30 mph.
“Rain and snow could materialize, but it’s not going to be anything significant,” Buccola said.
The service has a gale warning in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m. for Long Island’s coastal areas.
Temperatures for the New Year’s countdown will drop into the low to mid 30s, Buccola said.
“The midnight temperature looks to be right around 39 degrees,” said Matt Hammer, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
Both Hammer and Buccola said Sunday will be much calmer than Saturday.
The winds should die down and the clouds will part for a sunnier start to the new year. Sunday’s highs will be solidly within the mid 40s, higher than the average 39 degrees for this time of year.
The start of the week ushers in wetter weather, with rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s highs are expected in the low 40s, and Tuesday will see unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 50s.
