It may not be snow but it’s still a nor’easter that’s hitting Long Island Monday, bringing winds gusting up to 60 mph, heavy rain, and minor to moderate coastal flooding.

“Any way you put it, it’s going to be a major storm for us,” with the main impact from “strong, potentially damaging winds,” said Nelson Vaz, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

There won’t be that much rain in the morning, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, and “the worst of the weather will be late afternoon into this evening,” roughly from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Look for trees and power lines to be downed, leading to “numerous power outages,” and difficult driving conditions, especially for those in “high profile vehicles” and those traveling on bridges and elevated roadways, the weather service said.

That’s as the Island’s expected to see 30 mph to 40 mph winds from the northeast, gusting up to 60 mph, according to a high wind warning in effect through 1 a.m. Tuesday. The strongest winds are expected for the afternoon to evening hours, the weather service said.

And, for the waters just off the South Shore, there’s a hurricane force wind warning from 1 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, indicating high winds and seas.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the strength of the storm has led him to direct “all relevant state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Cuomo also warned residents of Long Island and New York City to avoid unnecessary travel.

In preparation for potential power outages and downed trees, PSEG Long Island officials said Sunday they have bolstered crews. The utility also urged residents to sign up for MyAlerts, an emergency text-messaging service, to report blackouts and receive repair updates.

“We know how important having power is for our customers and we understand how frustrating it is to be in the dark,” John O’Connell, vice president of Transmission & Distribution at PSEG Long Island, said in a news release.

“That’s why we are proactively preparing for any potential outages by performing system checks on critical transmission & distribution equipment, ensuring the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies and getting our crews out and ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible.”

Shortly after 6 a.m. PSEG Long Island was reporting 192 customers without power.

In an interview with News 12 Long Island Monday morning, PSEG Long Island spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler urged Long Islanders to have their phone charges, flashlights at the ready, and extra batteries on hand in case power goes out.

As of just before 5 a.m., winds of 23 mph, gusting to 33 mph, were already being recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport. Highs of around 40 degrees are expected for the day.

In all, around 2 inches of rain is possible, though that could go up to 4 inches in some spots, the weather service said, leading to some flooding of streets and low-lying areas.

“If this were all snow, we’d be measuring in FEET,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said Sunday in a tweet.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. Monday for the south shores of Nassau County and southwestern Suffolk, telling of minor flooding.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Monday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the South Shore, telling of moderate flooding. There’s potential for widespread dune erosion and localized beachfront washovers Monday into Tuesday.

In addition, there’s a flood watch for Nassau County from 1 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, telling of moderate flooding of streets and low-lying areas, which is possible if the higher amounts of rainfall is met.

The heavy rain and winds should be diminishing overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

On Sunday, town officials across Long Island sent crews out to prepare for possible flooding and trees snapped by powerful gusts.

In Long Beach, a city well-versed in the ravages a strong storm can bring, City Manager Jack Schnirman sounded a note of cautious optimism and said crews have cleaned out storm drains in preparation.

“We’re hoping for the best,” he said, “but we’re preparing for the worst.”

With Stefanie Dazio and Valerie Bauman