Long Island started the workweek Monday morning with fog and drizzle, with the fog clearing by late morning, to be followed by a partly sunny afternoon, forecasters said.
The weather was causing delays at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, the Federal Aviation Administration said, and travelers were advised to check with airlines for specific delays.
“Toward noon today we get breaks of sunshine developing,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “The further away from the water you get, the warmer it will be.”
At close to 11 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 61 degrees, and that was expected to rise to near 69 degrees, the weather service said.
Showers are possible Monday night with a “low chance of strong to severe thunderstorms,” the weather service said.
Showers are likely in the overnight hours, with the possibility of thunderstorms, forecasters said.
