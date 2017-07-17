The workweek starts out with partly sunny conditions on Monday, along with increasing humidity, forecasters say.

Better settle in to the notions of “warm and humid” for the whole week, which also brings “spotty showers and storms,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Skies are expected to stay dry Monday during the day on Long Island, with temperatures rising to around 83 to 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That would be slightly cooler on the East End, where some areas could see patchy fog through midmorning.

Monday night brings a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of Nassau County, with patchy fog entering the picture for areas of the Island for early morning Tuesday, the weather service said.

Tuesday also brings a slight chance for precipitation, though skies are expected otherwise to be partly sunny, as temperatures head up to the low to mid 80s, the weather service said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 80s and a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.