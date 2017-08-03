Patchy fog over Long Island early Thursday will burn off and be followed by a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 80s, forecasters said.
There were a few spotty showers south of Long Island, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said, and he could not rule out showers or thunderstorms over land later Thursday.
“Warm and humid conditions remain locked in and there is just the small chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but the chances are better you’ll see a dry day,” Hammer said.
The patchy fog will be back again Friday morning, before the weather turns partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
There is chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, but otherwise partly sunny, and Sunday should be sunny, the weather service.
High temperatures both weekend days will be in the low 80s, the weather service said.
The workweek resumes Monday with a chance of showers and partly sunny skies, the weather service said.
