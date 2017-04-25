Periods light rain are likely Tuesday over much of Long Island, forecasters said.
Rain is likely again Wednesday, with sunshine predicted for Thursday and Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of rain is 90 percent during the day Tuesday and 100 percent Tuesday night, forecasters said.
Winds will be from the east Tuesday at about 15 mph and the temperature should hit a high of 54 degrees, forecasters said.
“Wet weather all day,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “Wet roadways this morning and all day long, through the morning rush hour and the evening rush hour. It’s going to be a slow go.”
The National Weather Service issued an advisory for minor coastal flooding between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday for an area that includes northwestern Suffolk County and northern Nassau County.
