The first day of May was bringing overcast skies and temperatures around the mid-60s, with some patchy fog and showers likely on tap for the overnight hours, forecasters said.
As of just before 4 p.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 64 degrees, with overcast skies and winds from the south of 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service’s website.
Flight delays were being reported at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, the Federal Aviation Administration said, and travelers were advised to check with their airlines for specific delays.
There’s also potential for some thunderstorms from midnight through the early morning hours of Tuesday, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.
Look for showers and patchy fog to start clearing around the Tuesday morning commute time, he said.
Clouds then diminish, giving way to mostly clear skies, he said, with highs in the low 70s.
