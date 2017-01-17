As expected, light rain had spread across much of Long Island Tuesday afternoon — a persistent rain expected to be with us through Wednesday morning, forecasters say.
As of around 2 p.m., much of the Island was seeing light rain, with its back edge right around far western Nassau County, said Faye Barthold, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.
That back edge brings a break to some showers, which in turn is expected to shift back to that more widespread “light rain, steady and prolonged,” she said.
Evening commuters can expect wet conditions for the ride home, she said, but as heavy rain is not in the forecast, ponding should not be an issue.
On Tuesday morning News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the “much needed rain” should last for about the next 24 hours with most areas getting anywhere from one-quarter to one-half-inch overall.
Patchy fog, however, could also make an appearance in some areas Tuesday night and even into the Wednesday morning commute, Barthold said, which could bring “not steady rain, but more drizzle.”
Wednesday is expected to warm up to the lower 40s.
